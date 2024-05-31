UGA baseball picks up narrow win over Army

The No. 7 national seed Georgia Bulldogs survived a scare from the Army Black Knights in Game 1 of the Athens Regional. Georgia used some timely pitching and a clutch sacrifice fly from Fernando Gonzalez to defeat Army.

Georgia’s 8-7 win over Army means that the Bulldogs will play tomorrow against the winner of tonight’s game between Georgia Tech and UNC Wilmington (Game 2). The winner of Game 2 will play against Georgia on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET. The loser of Game 2 will face Army in an elimination game on Saturday at noon ET.

Georgia’s win positions the Bulldogs in a much better spot to advance out of the Athens Regional. Georgia has to pitch better tomorrow to win.

Georgia star Charlie Condon added another home run against Army. Slate Alford stepped up for Georgia as well. Alford finished the afternoon with three hits and three RBIs.

𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧’ Georgia will face the winner of Game 2 tomorrow at 6 p.m.#GoDawgs | @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/UHPEO66MaC — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) May 31, 2024

Georgia pitcher Christian Mracna closed the door on Army. He allowed the Black Knights to have several base runners, but got Georgia out of a pair of difficult situations in pressure moments.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire