UGA baseball phenom Charlie Condon sets new NCAA era home run record

If baseball fans don’t know the name Charlie Condon by now, you’ll want to get familiar with him.

The University of Georgia baseball star has taken over the college baseball world and on Thursday, he added his name to the NCAA record books.

Condon smashed his 34th home run to break the BBCOR-era single-season record. It was the eighth straight game that he has homered for the Bulldogs.

What is BBCOR? It stands for the bat-ball coefficient of restitution, which is the bat performance standard that the NCAA adopted in 2011.

To set the overall home run record, Condon needs 15 home runs to pass Pete Incaviglia’s 48 home runs during the 1985 Oklahoma State season.

Condon grew up in Marietta and went to the Walker School. He received Division III offers but wasn’t on the radar of Division I college scouts.

He eventually decided to attend UGA and walked onto the baseball team. Now, Condon is setting records and projected to be the No. 1 prospect in this year’s draft.

Condon and Georgia will wrap up the regular season with series against South Carolina and rival Florida.

The SEC tournament will begin on May 21 in Hoover, Ala.

