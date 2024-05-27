UGA baseball learns its NCAA Tournament seed

The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team is the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Georgia will host the Athens Regional from Friday, May 31 to Monday, June 3.

The Athens Regional is composed of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Army and UNCW. Georgia will be playing in its 14th regional and the Bulldogs’ first regional since 2022.

Georgia will host a super regional provided that UGA wins the Athens Regional. If Georgia advances out of the Athens Regional, then the Bulldogs will likely face the No. 10 national seed NC State.

This season, Georgia is 39-15 including an impressive 29-5 at home, so the Dawgs earning the opportunity to host a super regional is massive for Georgia’s College World Series hopes. Georgia went just 8-9 on the road this season.

First-year Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson is Georgia’s second first-year coach to lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament. Georgia has the top player in the country in Charlie Condon, who has the most home runs (35) and best batting average (.443) of any player in the nation.

The SEC showed it is baseball’s best conference, again. The SEC has five of the eight super regional hosts. Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Georgia all earned the opportunity to host a super regional.

Georgia enters the NCAA Tournament on a three game losing streak, but the Bulldogs have one of the best offenses in the country. The eight winners of super regionals will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 14-24.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire