UGA, Bama target Dani Dennis-Sutton sets commitment date

Four-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton has set his commitment date for July 22. Dennis-Sutton took visits to Georgia, Penn State and Alabama in June.

Now, the 64th-ranked prospect in the class of 2022 is ready to make a college decision before his final football season at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. Owings Mills is located to the northwest of Baltimore.

Dennis-Sutton is the second-best recruit in Maryland in the rising senior class. He is the 10th-ranked defensive lineman. Dennis-Sutton is a talented basketball player, but he’s on record saying he loves football more.

Where will Dennis-Sutton play college football? Based on his recent visits, Georgia, Penn State and Alabama should be considered the front-runners.

Sutton released a top seven of Penn State, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Oklahoma, USC and Texas A&M in September. The Maryland native noted his recruitment was still open at the time.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end has the frame to play college football as a freshman. Dennis-Sutton is explosive off the line of scrimmage, has a penchant for shedding blocks and is adept at getting pass deflections.

The four-star defensive lineman announced his commitment date via his Twitter account:

July 22. Commitment. — Dani Dennis-Sutton (@DaniDennis302) July 2, 2021

Here are some photos from Dennis-Sutton’s recent trip to visit the University of Georgia: