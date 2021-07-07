UGA, Bama among top 5 for 4-star DB Trequon Fegans

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are among the top five schools for cornerback recruit Trequon Fegans. Fegans plays high school football for Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama.

The Oxford product, who may be headed to defending state champion Thompson High School, is ranked as a four-star recruit and is the No. 77 player in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound defensive back puts Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Miami in his top five schools.

Fegans would join former five-star recruit Clay Webb as highly touted Oxford High School players on the Georgia roster. Fegans and his brother, Delvon Fegans, are members of the class of 2022 and are looking to play together at the next level.

The only problem is Delvon Fegans doesn’t have anywhere near as many offers as Trequon Fegans. Delvon has received recruiting interest from Toledo, UAB and Arkansas State, but Treqoun has offers from numerous major college football programs.

Trequon Fegans removed Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Nebraska, and Penn State from his previous list of top schools. He shared his top schools via Twitter.

Trequon Fegans shows good ball skills and is a playmaker in open space if he makes an interception. He exhibits good pursuit on rushing plays and has quick change-of-direction ability to break on passes thrown in his direction.

