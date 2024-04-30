'UGA Athletics in Your Town' touring Georgia this summer

Athens, Ga. – "UGA Athletics in Your Town," a traveling exhibit of materials from the University of Georgia Athletic Association archives, will be coming to cities and counties around the state of Georgia this summer. The exhibit will begin on May 20 in Cedartown and continue through Aug. 2 along the way visiting Whitfield County (Dalton), Columbia County (Evans), Johns Creek, Pickens County (Jasper), Rabun County (Clayton), Screven County (Sylvania) and Glynn County (Brunswick).

Jason Hasty, Athletics History Specialist for the UGA Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library, will bring a collection of historic Georgia Bulldogs athletics artifacts to the Cedartown Library as part of a statewide summer tour of public libraries across Georgia.

“There are Georgia alumni and Georgia fans in every corner of our state,” Hasty said. “This traveling exhibit is a great way to take some of the most interesting artifacts we have in the UGA Athletic Association archive to communities all across Georgia for a fun, family-friendly event.

These traveling exhibits are free and open to the public. The materials will be on display on the following dates and locations:

May 20 – Cedartown Library (Cedartown), 11am-4pm

May 21 – Dalton-Whitfield County Library (Dalton), 10am-3pm

May 31 – Columbia County Library (Evans), 11am-4pm

June 12 – Ocee Library (Johns Creek), 11am-4pm

June 14 – Pickens County Library (Jasper), 11am-3pm

June 28 – Rabun County Library (Clayton), 11am-4pm

August 1 – Screven County Library (Sylvania), 12pm-5pm

August 2 – Brunswick-Glynn County Library (Brunswick), 10am-3pm

The Hargrett Library, which is located in the Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries Building on the University of Georgia campus, is one of three special collections libraries that are part of the University of Georgia Libraries. For more information about these traveling exhibits, please contact Jason Hasty at hasty@uga.edu.