UGA assistant named as Washington head coach candidate

Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been named as a potential candidate to fill the vacant head coaching role for the Washington Huskies. Schumann, who also serves as the inside linebackers coach at Georgia, is a young coach that surprisingly did not see much interest for a head coach job this offseason. That suits Kirby Smart and Georgia just fine.

Glenn Schumann is a great recruiter and would help Washington compete as the Huskies move to the Big Ten. Washington’s previous head coach, Kalen DeBoer, is now the head coach at Alabama after leading the Huskies to the national championship in 2023. DeBoer takes over after Nick Saban announced his retirement.

College Sports Wire named Schumann as a candidate to be the head coach at Washington.

Glenn Schumann is an up-and-coming star in the coaching ranks. For the last decade-plus, he has coached under both Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. He began as a student assistant with the Crimson Tide in 2008 and became a graduate assistant in 2011. Schumman followed Smart to Georgia where he coached inside linebackers and was elevated to co-defensive coordinator in 2019. He has been part of a coaching staff that has won six national championships. Perhaps the Huskies should take a chance on a young coach ready to run his own program.

Georgia certainly does not want Glenn Schumann to leave. The Bulldogs could live with Schumann becoming the head coach for another top Power Five school. However, Georgia’s nightmare scenario would be if Alabama was able to lure Schumann away to be their defensive coordinator.

Washington would be following in the footsteps of Oregon, who hired former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, if they hired UGA’s Glenn Schumann.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire