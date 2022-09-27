UGA assistant named as candidate for Georgia Tech coaching vacancy

Georgia Bulldogs running back coach Dell McGee has been named as a top candidate for the Georgia Tech head coaching vacancy. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins.

Collins struggled to win games during his 38-game career as head coach. The Yellow Jackets went 10-28 during Collins’ tenure. Georgia Tech elected to move on from Collins after a loss to UCF on Sept. 24.

Now, Georgia Tech will begin the process of finding a new head coach. 247Sports’ Carl Reed named Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Caldwell, FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and McGee as potential candidates for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee has been on Kirby Smart’s staff since 2016. Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

McGee would be a great hire for Georgia Tech. He knows the state of Georgia very well and is one of the best recruiters on Kirby Smart’s staff. Georgia certainly does not want McGee to leave. He plays a critical role for Smart and the program.

Additionally, McGee has experience as Georgia Southern’s interim coach back in 2015. McGee .

Top names of interest in the Georgia Tech Head Coaching Search are Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders, Georgia Running Back Coach Dell McGee, Coast Carolina Head Coach Jamey Caldwell, and Florida State OL/OC Alex Adkins. — Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) September 25, 2022

