UGA adds tribute in Sanford Stadium for Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. Here's a look

The back walls of the south section have been moved back and a row 62 in honor of UGA legend Charley Trippi has been added in the newly renovated section at Sanford Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

As part of its nearly $70 million renovation to Sanford Stadium, the University of Georgia added a nod to the late Charley Trippi, who died at age 100 last fall.

The back wall of the South 100 concourse seating used to end at row 60. As of the 2023 season, an additional row has been added and will be labeled 62, rather than 61, to honor the Georgia Bulldogs legend.

Trippi was Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1946 and landed a $100,000, four-year deal with the NFL’s Chicago Cardinals. At the time of his death, Trippi had the distinction of being the oldest living former NFL No. 1 overall pick.

A look at Charley Trippi's contribution to the Georgia Bulldogs

He shared a backfield with another Georgia football legend Frank Sinkwich during the 1942 season when the Bulldogs finished 10-1 and won the Rose Bowl, where Trippi rushed for 115 yards on 27 carries.

Georgia went undefeated and won the 1946 national championship with Trippi as a senior All-American. He led the SEC in scoring and finished second to Army’s Glenn Davis for the Heisman Trophy. Trippi threw a 67-yard touchdown pass in a Sugar Bowl win against North Carolina.

Trippi was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1968. He was also a baseball All-American at Georgia and played professionally in 1947 with the Atlanta Crackers.

He was still signing autographs on football game weekends at the UGA bookstore into his 90s.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Charley Trippi tribute row 62 added to UGA's Sanford Stadium