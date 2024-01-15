UFL Super Draft: Former Alabama football running back chosen in phase two

The 2024 UFL Super Draft, the second phase of the newly-formed league's dispersal draft, took place Monday. Another former Alabama football player was selected, making six total through the draft's two parts.

Bo Scarbrough played three years as a running back for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban from 2015-17, winning national championship rings in 2015 and 2017. Scarbrough was selected in round seven of the UFL Super Draft by the Birmingham Stallions, the same team where he spent the 2022 and 2023 USFL seasons.

More: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

More: Former Alabama football players selected in first part of UFL dispersal draft process

A native of Eutaw, Alabama, and a product of Tuscaloosa County High School, Scarbrough spent his first year at Alabama backing up eventual Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry. He enjoyed a breakout sophomore season in 2016, including a 180-yard rushing performance against Washington in the Peach Bowl to help clinch Alabama a spot in the national championship game. That 180-yard mark is still an Alabama bowl game record for rushing yards.

Former Northridge High School and University of Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough scores a clutch touchdown on a 28-yard run in the USFL's Birmingham Stallions' May 21 win against Michigan.

Scarbrough was a seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, though his only NFL action came in 2019 with the Detroit Lions. He joined the Stallions midway through the USFL's inaugural season in 2022 and helped them win the first USFL championship with 13 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown in the final. He returned to the Stallions in 2023 but spent the season on injured reserve and was not protected by the team in the first phase of the UFL's dispersal draft.

The first phase of the draft took place on Jan. 5. Each team was allowed up to 45 protected players and could draft up to 20 more from the pool of players whose teams were dissolved in the USFL-XFL merger. The first phase saw five other former Alabama football players selected or protected: linebacker Reuben Foster (Houston Roughnecks), linebacker Dylan Moses (Memphis Showboats), defensive back Jared Mayden (Arlington Renegades), offensive lineman Chris Owens (Arlington), and offensive lineman Dallas Warmack (St. Louis Battlehawks).

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Former Alabama running back drafted by Stallions in UFL Super Draft