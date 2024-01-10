The new UFL spring football league will feature at least 20 ex-Broncos

Last month, the XFL and USFL announced that they have merged ahead of the 2024 spring season, forming a new United Football League (UFL).

The XFL and USFL brands will remain intact as each will be repurposed as a conference in the UFL. The new league will feature eight teams — four in the XFL conference and four in the USFL conference.

The 2023 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions will face the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades in the 2024 UFL season opener on March 30.

Former Denver Broncos coach Wade Phillips will serve as the head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas, and the league will feature at least 20 former Broncos.

The UFL has only gone through one phase of its player dispersal process so far. The next round of player dispersal will take place on Jan. 15, followed by free agency on Jan. 16. So it’s possible that more former Broncos players could join the league before the March 30 opener.

Here’s a look at the 20 players under contract so far.

DB Jamal Carter (Arlington Renegades)

DB Delonte Hood (Arlington Renegades)

OL Cameron Hunt (Arlington Renegades)

P Marquette King (Arlington Renegades)

K Taylor Russolino (Arlington Renegades)

WR Victor Bolden Jr. (Birmingham Stallions)

OT Christian DiLauro (Birmingham Stallions)

WR Josh Hammond (D.C. Defenders)

DL Niles Scott (D.C. Defender)

OL Avery Gennesy (Houston Roughnecks)

QB Case Cookus (Memphis Showboats)

OL Darrin Paulo (Memphis Showboats)

OL Drew Himmelman (Michigan Panthers)

RB Nate McCrary (Michigan Panthers)

TE Cody Latimer (San Antonio Brahmas)

DE Wyatt Ray (San Antonio Brahmas)

RB Stevie Scott (San Antonio Brahmas)

CB Kevin Toliver (San Antonio Brahmas)

RB Max Borghi (St. Louis Battlehawks)

LB Pita Taumoepenu (St. Louis Battlehawks)

