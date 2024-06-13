UFL Championship turnout uncertain without hometown, attendance-leading Battlehawks

ST. LOUIS – As St. Louis prepares to host the UFL Championship this weekend, sans the hometown Battlehawks squad that drew record-breaking crowds, attendance remains a big wild card.

Tens of thousands consistently packed the Dome at America’s Center this spring to support the St. Louis Battlehawks, who drew a spring football record of 40,000-plus fans in their April home opener and nearly three times the league average in home games.

Matching that standard for Sunday’s UFL Championship in St. Louis may prove challenging.

For starters, the two opponents—the San Antonio Brahmas and the Birmingham Stallions—are a combined 1,400 miles away from St. Louis. Second, keep in mind that neither team drew more than 12,000 fans on average, a far cry from the Battlehawks.

The Dome will certainly see some passionate fans for both teams this weekend, but it’s hard to imagine the matchup would suddenly shatter the Battlehawks’ spring football attendance record, given San Antonio and Birmingham’s current track records and the fact they are at a neutral site.

There should be a showing of St. Louis football fans, too, though getting tens of thousands of locals in seats is far from guaranteed.

Dome officials tell FOX 2 they’re still preparing for a top-notch championship experience, even without the Battlehawks.

Brian Hall, chief marketing officer for Explore St. Louis, sees the championship as an opportunity to showcase St. Louis in the national spotlight.

“It still is a really big deal for the community,” Hall said in a phone call with FOX 2. “The fact that we’ve got this broadcast that’s going to be taking place nationally is huge. There’s going to be plenty of showcase opportunities for football in St. Louis, the Gateway Arch, the rich traditional sports in our community.”

Hall says the UFL has collaborated with Explore St. Louis and the Dome about the championship experience and finding ways to make football fans of both fan bases and beyond feel welcomed.

“There’s going to be all types of food and beverages and excitement that’ll be taking place during the tailgate, as it customarily takes place during a Battlehawks game,” Hall said. “They’re going to be able to celebrate their teams and this competition in the UFL, both outside and inside the dome.”

Hall says that event organizers are conducting a digital marketing campaign for the San Antonio and Birmingham regions, aiming to invite fans not only to the championship game but to St. Louis as well. Based on early feedback, Hall feels the efforts are working.

“I’ve got a report from a hotel that indicates that they’re forecasting a 70% increase in hotel occupancy for this upcoming Sunday night, which is also Father’s Day, compared to the same night a year prior,” he said. “So that’s a pretty big increase in hotel occupancy. It’s telling us that we’re filling some hotel rooms, and there’s definitely some demand for people that are coming in.”

What will the attendance look like come Sunday? Time will tell.

“All I can tell you right now is that ticket sales are strong,” Hall said. “The UFL will announce ticket sales or attendance at the dome on Sunday, and that’s for them to announce.”

He continued, “From our vantage point, we’re looking into the system. We’re seeing a pretty brisk pace of sales. We understand that we’re dependent on teams coming from outside of our community. It’s not going to be the same as bringing people in from St. Louis.”

“We’re pushing along with the UFL to do as much as we can to attract fans to come out and see these two teams compete in a city that loves sports,” Hall said. “I predict that it’s going to be exciting football, and I just love the fact that we’ve got championships in the heart of our community.”

Ticketmaster has some listings as low as $7 before fees for the championship game as of Thursday afternoon.

The UFL Championship is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dome At America’s Center. FOX 2 will carry the broadcast.

