UFL Championship preview: 5 things to know before Birmingham Stallions vs. San Antonio Brahmas

The Birmingham Stallions will play for their third consecutive spring football championship when they take on the San Antonio Brahmas in the United Football League Championship on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT in St. Louis.

After winning back-to-back USFL titles in 2022 and 2023, the Stallions (10-1) won the USFL conference in the first season of the UFL. With a win on Sunday, the Stallions will be firmly established as a modern spring football dynasty.

Standing in the way of that dynasty is the XFL champion Brahmas (8-3), the only team to defeat Birmingham during the regular season. The Brahmas' stifling defense led the UFL with 32 sacks and dominated the St. Louis Battlehawks offense in the XFL championship game.

Here are five things to know about the Stallions and Brahmas ahead of the inaugural UFL Championship:

Who are the head coaches in the UFL Championship?

Skip Holtz has been the head coach of the Stallions since 2022. In the USFL, Holtz's Stallions went 17-3 over two seasons and won both USFL championships in 2022 and 2023. Holtz is an experienced college football coach. He has been the head coach at Connecticut (1994-98), East Carolina (2005-09), South Florida (2010-12) and Louisiana Tech (2013-21). Holtz also spent time as an assistant coach at Notre Dame and South Carolina.

Wade Phillips is in his first season coaching the Brahmas but has been a professional coach at some level since 1976. Phillips is an NFL coaching veteran, serving as the head coach of the Denver Broncos (1993-94), Buffalo Bills (1998-2000), and Dallas Cowboys (2007-10) as well as the interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons (2003) and Houston Texans (2013). Phillips coached the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2023 and took over as head coach of the Brahmas when the XFL's Roughnecks folded in the league merger.

Who are the QBs for the Birmingham Stallions?

The Stallions will start UFL MVP Adrian Martinez, but don't be surprised if they turn to Matt Corral should Martinez struggle against the stout defense of San Antonio.

A former college star for Nebraska and Kansas State, Martinez won the first-ever UFL MVP after throwing for 1,749 yards, good for third in the UFL, and 15 touchdowns, which tied for second. He also led the league in rushing with 528 yards and added three rushing touchdowns.

When Martinez struggled in last week's USFL championship game against the Michigan Panthers, the Stallions turned to Corral. The former Ole Miss star threw two touchdown passes in the comeback victory and could see snaps again on Sunday.

Who are the QBs for the San Antonio Brahmas?

Former California QB Chase Garbers will start for the Brahmas. He has only played in five games this season due to a lingering wrist injury but has been solid when healthy. Garbers threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the XFL conference championship.

Former Tennessee and Central Michigan QB Quinten Dormady will fill in for Garbers should his wrist become a problem again.

Players to watch for the Birmingham Stallions

The Stallions receiving corps is highlighted by all-UFL tight end Jace Sternberger, who led the team with 454 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Ricky Person Jr. and C.J. Marable are the Stallions running back duo. In the regular season, Person rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns on 93 carries (3.2 yards per carry), while Marable rushed for 293 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries (3.7 yards per carry).

The defense is led by all-UFL lineman Carlos Davis. Davis led the team and finished second in the UFL with seven sacks. He had 23 total tackles with four tackles-for-loss and added a forced fumble and recovery. Safety A.J. Thomas was also named to the all-UFL team after leading the league with three interceptions. Cornerbacks Ike Brown and Daniel Isom both had interceptions in the USFL championship, with Brown taking two and Isom taking his for a pick-six.

Players to watch for the San Antonio Brahmas

The Brahmas defense is highlighted by all-UFL linebacker Tavante Beckett. Beckett had 72 total tackles with nine tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles in the regular season. Defensive tackle Prince Emili is another name to watch, as he had two sacks in the XFL championship.

On offense, the Brahmas have plenty of weapons. Running backs John Lovett and Anthony McFarland are a formidable duo who combined for over 200 yards in the XFL championship. Receiver Jontre Kirklin tied for the league lead in receptions with 56 and finished second with 614 receiving yards.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: UFL Championship preview: Birmingham Stallions vs San Antonio Brahmas