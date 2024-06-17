UFL Championship game recap

The UFL Championship was decided at the Dome on Sunday without the Battlehawks participating, but the league still put on quite a show. Tom Brady and Kurt Warner both made appearances at the title game between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Birmingham Stallions. Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans was there to capture the league’s inaugural championship game.

