UFC's Jon Jones Speaks On Reported Drug Tester Threats Before Arrest

Before his arrest, UFC's Jon Jones addressed the reports made against him regarding the alleged threats he made toward his drug tester.

As previously reported, after rumors circulated that Jones was using steroids, the UFC ordered him to do a drug test, one that is conducted through Drug Free Sport International.

But things allegedly got out of hand after the drug tester accused Jones of threatening to kill him. Now, Jones is telling his side of the story.

Jon Jones Accused Of Threatening Drug Testers

According to NBC, the complaint came from Crystal Martinez, one of the drug-test sample collection workers. She claims she and a colleague went to Jones's home at 4 a.m. on March 30 to collect urine for a surprise drug test.

Jones was allegedly unhappy with the collection process and was initially unable to produce urine, which is when Jones allegedly threatened to sue both drug testers. Martinez believes Jones might have been drunk.

At one point during the interaction, Martinez claims Jones picked up her phone off a surface and began recording the situation, the woman alleged.

Drug Tester Alleges Jon Jones Took Her Phone And Recorded The Incident

According to Officer Miguel Andres Stanley, who reviewed the footage, Jones is heard saying, "Here f---ing Jerome and his girlfriend in my garage."

Martinez then alleged the fighter got in their faces, yelling, “Why you f---ing people come so early? Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead," per the arrest report obtained by NBC.

The woman says she feared for her safety and wanted to terminate the session, but she was afraid that would upset Jones even more. Jones eventually walked off with Romeo to produce a sample, which they eventually got, but Martinez says Romeo returned looking frightened and pale, per the report.

While Jones was off with Romeo producing the sample, Martinez was able to retrieve her phone.

"Amid the possibility that UFC fines could kick in if urine for a drug test wasn't produced on the spot, Jones walked away with sample collection colleague Jerome Romero and returned with a sample, according to the report," NBC reports.

Jon Jones Claims He Never Threatened The Drug Testers

In a social media post uploaded on Saturday, just shortly before his arrest, Jones denies ever making threats toward the drug tester.

"I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone," he began. "I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug."

Jones shared a video (see below) showing the drug testers leaving his residence, where the UFC fighter is seen high-fiving one of the testers while patting the other on his back. Jones walks both of them to their vehicle parked in the driveway before returning to his home.

Jon Jones Admits He Was Frustrated With The 'Unprofessionalism'

The UFC fighter went on to admit that he was "frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration," but the encounter "ended friendly and amicably" claiming there was "nothing threatening at all."

"I was actually celebrating a friend’s birthday party at my home, and I believe it’s perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home," Jones explained.

"I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws," he added, "Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before."

Watch The Surveillance Video Of Jon Jones Walking The Drug Testers Out Of His Home

As we previously reported, Drug Free Sport International was sent to Jones's house after the UFC suspected Jon Jones of using steroids. While the incident took place last month, the tester did not log an official complaint until Friday, April 5, 2024, according to local Albuquerque news outlet ABQ RAW.

NBC reports the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested Saturday. The Blast has reached out to Jon Jones's rep for comment, but has not yet heard back.