UFC world in disbelief after Petr Yan's blatantly illegal knee gives title to Aljamain Sterling via DQ

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
There were a lot of first at UFC 259 on Saturday, and none of them were good.

No UFC belt had ever been won via disqualification. No UFC fighter had ever received a belt while crying tears of sadness. No UFC champion had taken an interview when he just sustained a clear head injury and should be receiving medical attention.

It was a surreal scene. An entertaining fight between UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling was brought to a screeching halt when Yan inexplicably did this:

Probably the most illegal knee you will ever see in a UFC title fight.

The aftermath: Sterling being unable to stand, doctors examining the Jamaican American fighter in a silent arena, a crying Sterling receiving Yan's belt and tossing it to the ground. It's probably not hyperbole to call it the least satisfying UFC title win in history, and the situation stunned just about everyone watching.

Sterling tweeted a reaction a while after the fight, promising there will be a rematch:

Meanwhile, UFC fighters and fans were sorting out what they just saw:

