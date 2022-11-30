UFC veterans in MMA, boxing and bareknuckle action Dec. 1-4

This week, the 15-fight slate of bouts at UFC on ESPN 42 takes place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Elsewhere, there are a number of MMA, boxing and bareknuckle events taking place that feature familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.

These 13 veterans of the global MMA leader are competing in MMA, boxing and bareknuckle this week from Dec. 1-4.

Check out the names and details about their bouts below.

Upcoming event information from Tapology.

Curtis Millender (18-9 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Curtis Millender

Next fight: Dec. 1 vs. Francisco Alfaro at Frausto vs. Carter (boxing)

Last MMA fight: No contest vs. KB Bhullar at Unified MMA 46 on Sept. 23, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 236 on April 13, 2019

Record since UFX exit: 1-4 MMA, 1-0 boxing

Matt Dwyer (11-8 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 1 vs. Christophe Van Dijk at BFL 75

Last MMA fight: TKO loss to Elias Theodorou at Rise FC 6 on March 13, 2021

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Randy Brown at UFC on FOX 18 on Jan. 30, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 3-4

Steven Siler (33-24-1 MMA, 5-4 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 2 vs. Micah Miller at iKON FC 6

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Noad Lahat at UFC on FOX 12 on July 26, 2014

Record since UFC exit: 10-12-1

Jared Gooden (21-8 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 2 vs. Adriano Rodrigues at iKON FC 6

Last MMA fight: TKO win over Doug Usher at NFC 150 on Oct. 15, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Randy Brown at UFC Fight Night 194 on Oct. 9, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 3-1

Jarred Brooks (19-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Sep 8, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Jarred Brooks (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Roberto Sanchez (not pictured) during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Joshua Pacio at ONE Championship 164

Last MMA fight: Submission win over Bokang Masunyane at ONE Championship 156 on April 22, 2022

Story continues

Last UFC fight: Split decision win over Roberto Sanchez at UFC 228 on Sept. 8, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 5-0

Brandon Vera (16-9 MMA, 8-7 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Amir Aliakbari at ONE Championship 164

Last MMA fight: TKO loss to Arjan Bhullar at ONE Championship: Dangal on May 15, 2021

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Ben Rothwell at UFC 164 on Aug. 31, 2013

Record since UFC exit: 4-2

Bec Rawlings (8-9 MMA, 2-5 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Natasha Kurene at Star Power (boxing)

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Elina Kallionidou at Bellator 240 on Feb. 22, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC 223 on April 7, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 1-1 MMA, 3-1 bareknuckle boxing

Brad Scott (11-6 MMA, 3-5 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Jamie Procter at BKB 29 (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Split decision loss to Carlo Pedersoli at UFC Fight Night 130 on May 27, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Aleksei Kunchenko (20-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Magomedsaygid Alibekov at RCC 13

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Sadibou Sy at 2021 PFL 5 on June 17, 2021

Last UFC Fight: Unanimous decision loss to Elizeu Zaleski at UFC on ESPN+ 28 on March 14, 2020

Record since UFC exit: 0-1

Felipe Colares (10-4 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Felipe Colares

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Denis Lavrentyev at RCC 13

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): TKO loss to Chase Hooper at UFC Fight Night 206 on May 21, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (6-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Christine Vicens at BKFC 34 (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Submission loss to Nina Nunes at UFC Fight Night 103 on Jan. 15, 2017

Record since UFC exit: 0-0 MMA, 0-1 bareknuckle boxing

Brandon Jenkins (16-9 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Gavin Hendrickson at Ignite Boxing 1 (boxing)

Last MMA fight: Knockout win over Neal Anderson at Unified MMA 46 on Sept. 23, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Drakkar Klose at UFC on ESPN 34 on April 16, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 1-0

Wendell Oliveira (31-15 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

May 30, 2015; Goiania, GO, Brazil; Wendell Oliveira (red gloves) vs. Darren Till (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Goiania Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Next fight: Dec. 4 vs. Vanilto Antuenes at The Conqueror vs Favela Kombat

Last fight: Submission loss to Rene Pessoa at Taura MMA 10 on Oct. 23, 2020

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 67 on May 30, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 7-6

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie