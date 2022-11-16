UFC veterans in MMA, boxing and bareknuckle action Nov. 16-20

This week, the UFC is heading back to home base at the UFC Apex for a top 15 heavyweight clash following the epic UFC 281 pay-per-view in New York.

In addition to UFC Fight Night 215, there are a number of MMA, boxing, and bareknuckle events taking place that feature familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.

These 20 veterans of the global MMA leader are competing in MMA and boxing this week from Nov. 16-20.

Check out the names and details about their bouts below.

Talita Bernardo (8-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 16 vs. Katharina Lehner at Invicta FC 50

Last MMA fight: Submission win over Yana Gadelha at Invicta FC 48 on July 20, 2021

Last UFC fight: Knockout loss to Viviane Araujo at UFC 237 on May 11, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 2-0

Ben Sosoli (7-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Ben Sosoli

Next fight: Nov. 18 vs. Randall Rayment at Hex Fight Series 24

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): TKO loss to Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC on ESPN+ 26 on Feb. 22, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Will Chope (39-19 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 18 vs. Kitt Campbell at Hex Fight Series 24

Last MMA fight: Submission loss to Matt Vaile at Beatdown Promotions 2 on Oct. 15, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 20-13

Youssef Zalal (10-5-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 18 vs. Edwin Chavez at Sparta 93

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Majority draw vs. Da’Mon Blackshear at UFC on ESPN 41 on Aug. 13, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Corey Anderson (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 18 vs. Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 288

Last MMA fight: No contest vs. Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 277 on April 15, 2022

Last UFC fight: Knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC on ESPN+ 25 on Feb. 15, 2020

Record since UFC exit: 3-0

Joey Beltran (18-15 MMA, 3-6 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 18 vs. Houston Alexander at BKFC 33 (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Dmitriy Tebekin at S-70: Plotforma Cup 2019 on Aug. 14, 2019

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Fabio Maldonado at UFC Fight Night 29 on Oct. 9, 2013

Record since UFC exit: 4-6 MMA, 5-3 bareknuckle

Houston Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 2-4 MMA)

Next fight: Nov. 18 vs. Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight: TKO loss to Rakim Cleveland at Primus FC on Dec. 9, 2017

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Kimbo Slice at The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale on Dec. 5, 2009

Record since UFC exit: 8-11 MMA, 2-0 bareknuckle

Kevin Croom (22-15 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 18 vs. Sean Wilson at BKFC 33 (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight: Majority decision win over Brad Robison at Synergy FC 1 on Sept. 10, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Alatengheili at UFC on ESPN 34 on April 16, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 1-0 MMA

Drako Rodriguez (7-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

drako rodriguez ufc 265 ceremonial weigh-in

Next fight: Nov. 18 vs. Will Shutt at BKFC 33 (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Cris Lencioni at B2 Fighting Series 156 on April 16, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Vince Morales at UFC 265 on Aug. 7, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 0-1 MMA, 1-0 boxing

Robbie Peralta (19-9 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 18 vs. Dakota Cochrane at BKFC 33 (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight: TKO loss to Juan Archuleta at Bellator 201 on June 29, 2018

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Clay Guida at UFC Fight Night 63 on April 4, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 1-3 MMA, 3-0 bareknuckle

Yushin Okami (37-14 MMA, 14-7 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 19 vs. Aung La N Sang at ONE Championship 163

Last MMA fight: Split decision win over Agilan Thani at ONE Championship: Century – Part 1 on Oct. 12, 2019

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Alexey Kunchenko at UFC Fight Night 142 on Dec. 1, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 1-2

Seo Hee Ham (25-8 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 19 vs. Itsuki Hirata at ONE Championship 163

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Denice Zamboanga at ONE Championship: One X on March 26, 2022

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Danielle Taylor at UFC Fight Night 101 on Nov. 26, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 8-0

John Allan (13-8 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 19 vs. Marcos del Vigna at Prime Fights 1

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Diego Dias at Fight Music Show 2 on Sept. 25, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Dustin Jacoby at UFC 268 on Nov. 6, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 0-1

Geraldo de Freitas (13-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 19 vs. Rogerio Ferreira at MAC 3

Last MMA fight: Submission win over Marcos Cordeiro at Shooto Brasil 108 on July 24, 2021

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Tony Gravely at UFC Fight Night 182 on Nov. 14, 2020

Record since UFC exit: 1-0

Greg Hardy (7-5 MMA, 4-5 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 19 vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. at MF & DAZN X Series 3 (boxing)

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): TKO loss to Sergey Spivak at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0 MMA, 1-0 boxing

Desmond Green (25-8 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 19 vs. Scott McHugh at BYB 13 (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Piankhi Zimmerman at Cagezilla FC 66 on April 23, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win over Charles Jourdain at UFC on ESPN+ 10 on May 18, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 2-0 MMA, 2-0 bareknuckle

Francisco Rivera Jr. (15-9 MMA, 4-6 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 19 vs. Cody Gibson at UNF 3

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Teruto Ishihara at UNF 2 on Aug. 20, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Erik Perez at UFC 201 on July 30, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 4-2

Cody Gibson (18-8 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 19 vs. Francisco Rivera Jr. at UNF 3

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Ray Borg at Eagle FC 44 on Jan. 28, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC Fight Night 61 on Feb. 22, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 6-2

Maki Pitolo (15-9 MMA, 1-5 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 20 vs Daniel Compton at Tuff-N-Uff 130

Last MMA fight: TKO win over Doug Usher at Eagle FC 47 on May 20, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Dusko Todorovic at UFC on ESPN 31 on Dec. 4, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 2-0

Pearl Gonzalez (10-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 18 vs. Ivana Coleman at Gamebred Boxing 3

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Miranda Maverick at Invicta FC 39 on Feb. 7, 2020

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Poliana Botelho at UFC 216 on Oct. 7, 2017

Record since UFC exit: 4-2 MMA, 1-0 boxing, 1-1 bareknuckle

