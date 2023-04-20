UFC veterans in MMA and boxing action April 21-23

This week, the UFC is back in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex for a heavyweight showdown. In the main event, Sergei Pavlovich takes on Curtis Blaydes in a fight scheduled for five rounds.

Elsewhere, many other MMA and boxing events are taking place that feature a number of familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.

This weekend, there are a total of 18 veterans of the global MMA leader competing in MMA and boxing this week from April 21-23.

Check out the names and details about their bouts below.

Alexander Torres (7-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Next fight: April 21 vs. Dumar Roa at MatchMaker 3

Last MMA fight: Submission win over Jon Zarate at MatchMaker MMA 1 on Dec. 10, 2021

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Masio Fullen at UFC 184 on Feb. 28, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 5-4

Chris Avila (8-9 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: April 21 vs. Paul Bamba at MF & DAZN X Series 6 (boxing)

Last MMA fight: TKO win over Jon Kennedy at North Iowa Fights on July 31, 2021

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Enrique Barzola at UFC Fight Night 98 on Nov. 5, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 3-5 MMA, 2-0 boxing

Liz Carmouche (18-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC)

Next fight: April 21 vs. DeAnna Bennett at Bellator 294

Last MMA fight: Submission win over Juliana Velasquez at Bellator 289 on Dec. 9, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC Fight Night 156 on Aug. 10, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 5-0

DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1 MMA, 0-0-1 UFC)

Next fight: April 21 vs. Liz Carmouche at Bellator 294

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Justine Kish at Bellator 284 on Aug. 12, 2022

Last UFC fight: Majority draw vs. Melinda Fabian at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Dec. 1, 2017

Record since UFC exit: 5-4

Tim Johnson (15-9 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Next fight: April 21 vs. Said Sowma at Bellator 294

Last MMA fight: TKO loss to Linton Vassell at Bellator 277 on April 15, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win over Marcelo Golm at UFC Fight Night 125 on Feb. 3, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 3-5

Sara McMann (13-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC)

Next fight: April 21 vs. Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 294

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Unanimous decision win over Karol Rosa at UFC on ESPN 33 on March 26, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Leonardo Morales (12-7 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: April 21 vs. Victor Hugo Madrigal at Budo Sento Championship 14

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Ryan Kuse at Combate Global Exclusivo at Nov. 18, 2022

Last UFC fight: Submission loss to Jose Alberto Quinonez at UFC Fight Night 68 on June 6, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 7-4

Jose Quinonez (10-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC)

Next fight: April 21 vs. Erick Ruano at Budo Sento Championship 14

Last MMA fight: TKO win over Javier Guzman at Budo Sento Championship 12 on Dec. 9, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Louis Smolka at UFC on ESPN 19 on Dec. 5, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 2-0

Luis Pena (11-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC)

Next fight: April 22 vs. Michael Dufort at Aries Fight Series 16

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to LT Nelson at Sparta 95 on Jan. 28, 2023

Last UFC fight: Split decision win over Alex Munoz at UFC on April 17, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 2-2 MMA, 0-1 boxing, 2-1 kickboxing

Ray Borg (16-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC)

Next fight: April 22 vs. Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 295

Last MMA fight: Split decision win over Ricky Bandejas at Eagle FC 46 on March 11, 2022

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night 171 on May 13, 2020

Record since UFC exit: 3-0

Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5 MMA, 7-1 UFC)

Next fight: April 22 vs. Ray Borg at Bellator 295

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Hiromasa Ougikubo at Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF on Dec. 31, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win over Ali Bagautinov at UFC Fight Night 99 on Nov. 19, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 13-4

Yancy Medeiros (15-8 MMA, 6-8 UFC)

Next fight: April 22 vs. Charlie Leary at Bellator 295

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 279 on April 23, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Damir Hadzovic at UFC Fight Night 190 on June 26, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 1-0

Mads Burnell (16-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Next fight: April 22 vs. Justin Gonzales at Bellator 295

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Pedro Carvalho at Bellator 285 on Sept. 23, 2022

Last UFC fight: Submission loss to Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night 130 on May 27, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 7-2

Kai Kamaka III (10-5-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC)

Next fight: April 22 vs. Adli Edwards at Bellator 295

Last MMA fight: TKO win over Kevin Boehm at Bellator 289 on Dec. 9, 2022

Last UFC fight: Majority draw vs. Danny Chavez at UFC on ESPN 28 on July 31, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 2-1

Aalon Cruz (10-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: April 22 vs. Bobby King at Bellator 295

Last MMA fight: TKO win over Charles Cheeks III at Fury FC 60 on April 24, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Uros Medic at UFC 259 on March 6, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 2-0

Jordan Mein (31-13 MMA, 5-4 UFC)

Next fight: April 23 vs. Ricardo Chavez at PFC 16

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Jason Jackson at Bellator 242 on July 24, 2020

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win over Alex Morono at UFC on FOX 30 on July 28, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 0-1

Kyle Prepolec (16-8 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: April 23 vs. Josh Henry at PFC 16

Last MMA fight: KO win over Marco Antonio Elpidio at PFC 14 on Oct. 22, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Austin Hubbard at UFC Fight Night 158 on Sept. 14, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 2-1

Juan Adams (10-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Next fight: April 23 vs. Austin Green at Fury FC 78

Last MMA fight: TKO loss to Matheus Scheffel at 2022 PFL 8 on Aug. 13, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Justin Tafa at UFC 247 on Feb. 8, 2020

Record since UFC exit: 5-2

