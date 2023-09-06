UFC veterans in MMA, bareknuckle MMA and kickboxing action Sept. 7-9

This week, the UFC travels to Australia for UFC 293.

The pay-per-view event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney features a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Elsewhere, many other combat sports events are taking place that feature a number of familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.

Check out which veterans of the global MMA leader are competing in MMA, bareknuckle MMA and kickboxing this week from Sept. 7-9.

Check out the names and details about their bouts below.

Upcoming event information from Tapology.

Last week's results

Michel Prazeres: Unanimous decision loss vs. Abubakar Vagaev at ACA 162

Marcin Wrzosek: TKO win vs. Pitor Szeliga at Fame MMA 19 (kickboxing)

Luis Henrique: Unanimous decision win vs. Alison Vicente at Federacao Fight 16

Leonardo Morales: TKO win vs. Jose Ferreira at Combate Global

Kyle Daukaus: Unanimous decision win vs. Gregg Ellis at CFFC 124

Curtis Millender: Unanimous decision win vs. Sidiah Parker at UNF 11

Bruno Souza: Unanimous decision win vs. Teruto Ishihara at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 14

Teruto Ishihara: Unanimous decision loss vs. Bruno Souza at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 14

Lucas Martins (21-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Ylies Djiroun at Brave CF 74

Last MMA fight: TKO win vs. Henrique Marques at Brave CF 60 on July 30, 2022

Last UFC fight: Split decision win vs. Robert Whiteford at UFC Fight Night 86 on April 10, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 5-3

Maki Pitolo (15-10 MMA, 1-5 UFC)

Brandon Davis

Next fight: Sept. 8 vs. Ago Huskic at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Joshua Weems at Gulf Coast MMA 19 on April 14, 2023

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss vs. Mana Martinez at UFC Fight Night 212 on Oct. 15, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-1

Joshua Weems (11-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Joshua Weems

Next fight: Sept. 8 vs. Irwin Rivera at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Brandon Davis at Gulf Coast MMA 19 on April 14, 2023

Last UFC fight: Submission loss vs. Christian Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 213 on Oct. 29, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 1-0

Irwin Rivera (11-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Anthony Njokuani (16-13 MMA, 3-5 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 8 vs. Brandon Jenkins at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)

Last MMA fight: TKO loss vs. Raimond Magomedaliev at Eagle FC 44 on Jan. 28, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Daron Cruickshank at UFC Fight Night 54 on Oct. 4, 2014

Record since UFC exit: 0-4 MMA, 2-0 muay Thai, 1-1 kickboxing, 1-1 bareknuckle MMA

Brandon Jenkins (16-10 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

2023 PFL 3 Las Vegas Official Weigh-In at the The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Next fight: Sept. 8 vs. Anthony Njokuani at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Zach Juusola at 2023 PFL 3 on April 14, 2023

Last UFC fight: TKO loss vs. Drakkar Klose at UFC on ESPN 34 on April 16, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 1-1 MMA, 0-0-1 boxing

Fabricio Werdum (24-9-1 MMA, 12-6 UFC)

Fabricio Werdum

Next fight: Sept. 8 vs. Junior Dos Santos at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Submission win vs. Alexander Gustafsson at UFC on ESPN 14 on July 25, 2020

Record since UFC exit: 0-0, 1 NC

Junior Dos Santos (21-10 MMA, 15-8 UFC)

Wilson Reis (27-12 MMA, 7-6 UFC)

Trevin Jones (13-10 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

James McSweeney (15-18 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 9 vs. Badr Hari (kickboxing)

Last MMA fight: TKO loss vs. Hatef Moeil at Mix Fight Gala 26 on June 22, 2019

Last UFC fight: TKO loss vs. Fabio Maldonado at UFC 120 on Oct. 16, 2010

Record since UFC exit: 11-12 MMA, 4-1 kickboxing, 0-1 bareknuckle boxing

Diego Brandao (28-20 MMA, 6-4 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 9 vs. Karshyga Dautbek at Alash Pride 89

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Derek Campos at Peak Fighting 29 on June 10, 2023

Last UFC fight: Submission loss vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 195 on Jan. 2, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 8-9

Dileno Lopes (21-8 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Braxton Smith (5-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Ronny Markes (22-10 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie