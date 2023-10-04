UFC veterans in MMA action Oct. 4-7
This week, the UFC returns to action with UFC Fight Night 229 in Las Vegas.
Last week, the promotion took a week off after 17 consecutive weekends with a fight card. At the UFC Apex, lightweights Grant Dawson and Bobby Green will collide in the main event.
Elsewhere, many other combat sports events are taking place that feature a number of familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.
Check out which veterans of the global MMA leader are competing in MMA Oct. 4-7.
Check out the names and details about their bouts below.
Upcoming event information from Tapology.
Last week's results
Seo Hee Ham: TKO loss vs. Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 14
John Lineker: Unanimous decision win vs. Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14
Dustin Pague: Unanimous decision win vs. Joe Elmore at BKFC 51 (bareknuckle boxing)
Luigi Vendramini: Bout cancelled vs. Yazid Chouchane at 2023 PFL Europe Playoffs
Laureano Staropoli: TKO win vs. Baba Boundjou Nadjombe at 2023 PFL Europe Playoffs
Greg Hardy: Knockout loss vs. Gregory Corbin at Hardy vs. Corbin (boxing)
Rogerio Bontorin: Unanimous decision win vs. Yutaro Muramoto at Rizin Landmark 6
Carlos Felipe (12-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Davi Ramos (11-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC)
Hacran Dias (27-9-1 MMA, 3-5 UFC)
Lipeng Zhang (33-12-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)
Karlos Vemola (35-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC)
Next fight: Oct. 7 vs. Pavol Langer at Oktagon 47
Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Lucas Alsina at Oktagon 45 on July 29, 2023
Last UFC fight: Submission loss vs. Caio Magalhaes at UFC on FUEL TV 10 on June 8, 2013
Record since UFC exit: 26-3
Gustavo Lopez (13-7-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC)
Bartosz Fabinski (15-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC)
Gaetano Pirrello (15-7-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Will Chope (42-19 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Next fight: Oct. 7 vs. Islam Dulatov at Sparta Championship Fighting 3
Last MMA fight: Submission win vs. Brian Paule at URCC 85 on June 2, 2023
Last UFC fight: TKO loss vs. Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night 34 on Jan. 4, 2014
Record since UFC exit: 23-13 MMA, 3-5 bareknuckle boxing, 0-1 lethwei, 0-1 boxing, 0-1 muay Thai
Renan Barao (34-9 MMA, 9-8 UFC)
Ronny Markes (22-10 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Albert Morales (12-9-1 MMA, 1-4-1 UFC)
Kai Kamaka III (11-5-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC)
Next fight: Oct. 7 vs. Henry Corrales at Bellator 300
Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Adli Edwards at Bellator 295 on April 22, 2023
Last UFC fight: Majority draw vs. Danny Chavez at UFC on ESPN 28 on July 31, 2021
Record since UFC exit: 3-1
Sara McMann (14-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC)
Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC)
Next fight: Oct. 7 vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at Bellator 300
Last MMA fight: Submission win vs. DeAnna Bennett at Bellator 294 on April 21, 2023
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Valentina Shevchenko at UFC Fight Night 156 on Aug. 10, 2019
Record since UFC exit: 6-0
Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC)
Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC)
Next fight: Oct. 7 vs. Cat Zingano at Bellator 300
Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 on April 23, 2022
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on July 27, 2019
Record since UFC exit: 5-0 MMA, 2-0 boxing