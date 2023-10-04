UFC veterans in MMA action Oct. 4-7

This week, the UFC returns to action with UFC Fight Night 229 in Las Vegas.

Last week, the promotion took a week off after 17 consecutive weekends with a fight card. At the UFC Apex, lightweights Grant Dawson and Bobby Green will collide in the main event.

Elsewhere, many other combat sports events are taking place that feature a number of familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.

Check out which veterans of the global MMA leader are competing in MMA Oct. 4-7.

Check out the names and details about their bouts below.

Last week's results

Seo Hee Ham: TKO loss vs. Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 14

John Lineker: Unanimous decision win vs. Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14

Dustin Pague: Unanimous decision win vs. Joe Elmore at BKFC 51 (bareknuckle boxing)

Luigi Vendramini: Bout cancelled vs. Yazid Chouchane at 2023 PFL Europe Playoffs

Laureano Staropoli: TKO win vs. Baba Boundjou Nadjombe at 2023 PFL Europe Playoffs

Greg Hardy: Knockout loss vs. Gregory Corbin at Hardy vs. Corbin (boxing)

Rogerio Bontorin: Unanimous decision win vs. Yutaro Muramoto at Rizin Landmark 6

Carlos Felipe (12-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Davi Ramos (11-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Hacran Dias (27-9-1 MMA, 3-5 UFC)

Lipeng Zhang (33-12-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Karlos Vemola (35-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Next fight: Oct. 7 vs. Pavol Langer at Oktagon 47

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Lucas Alsina at Oktagon 45 on July 29, 2023

Last UFC fight: Submission loss vs. Caio Magalhaes at UFC on FUEL TV 10 on June 8, 2013

Record since UFC exit: 26-3

Gustavo Lopez (13-7-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC)

Bartosz Fabinski (15-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Gaetano Pirrello (15-7-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Will Chope (42-19 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Next fight: Oct. 7 vs. Islam Dulatov at Sparta Championship Fighting 3

Last MMA fight: Submission win vs. Brian Paule at URCC 85 on June 2, 2023

Last UFC fight: TKO loss vs. Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night 34 on Jan. 4, 2014

Record since UFC exit: 23-13 MMA, 3-5 bareknuckle boxing, 0-1 lethwei, 0-1 boxing, 0-1 muay Thai

Renan Barao (34-9 MMA, 9-8 UFC)

Ronny Markes (22-10 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Albert Morales (12-9-1 MMA, 1-4-1 UFC)

Kai Kamaka III (11-5-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC)

Kai Kamaka

Next fight: Oct. 7 vs. Henry Corrales at Bellator 300

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Adli Edwards at Bellator 295 on April 22, 2023

Last UFC fight: Majority draw vs. Danny Chavez at UFC on ESPN 28 on July 31, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 3-1

Sara McMann (14-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC)

Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC)

Next fight: Oct. 7 vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at Bellator 300

Last MMA fight: Submission win vs. DeAnna Bennett at Bellator 294 on April 21, 2023

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Valentina Shevchenko at UFC Fight Night 156 on Aug. 10, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 6-0

Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC)

Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC)

Next fight: Oct. 7 vs. Cat Zingano at Bellator 300

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 on April 23, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on July 27, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 5-0 MMA, 2-0 boxing

