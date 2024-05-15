UFC veteran Edson Barboza calls for BMF title fight vs. Max Holloway: ‘I think I deserve that’

LAS VEGAS – Edson Barboza has put his name in the hat for the next Baddest Motherf*cker title fight in the UFC.

The longtime contender wants the promotion to give him a shot at Max Holloway, who recently won the BMF belt in iconic fashion last month at UFC 300. Barboza (24-11 MMA, 18-11 UFC), who fights Lerone Murphy (13-0-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC) this Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 241, feels he’s done more than enough to deserve the opportunity. And if successful on Saturday, Barboza wants next on Holloway.

“If one guy deserves to fight for the BMF title, it’s me,” Barboza told reporters on Wednesday at media day. “Who has better highlight knockouts than me? Bro, imagine. I love Max Holloway, he’s one of my favorite fighters ever. I love to watch him fight, and he’s a very nice guy, very family guy, but imagine a fight against him for the BMF belt.

“It’s going to be very, very good for me and him and the company. Like I said, I have 30 fights in the UFC. I think I deserve that. Of course, my focus is 100 percent on the next one, but I think it’s going to be good.”

Holloway is the third BMF champion in the short history of the belt in the UFC. It was originally inaugurated in 2019 with a mega fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Masvidal won the title, and the belt stayed dormant as UFC CEO promised it was a one-and-done.

However, last July, the belt was brought back, and Gaethje claimed it by knocking out Dustin Poirier. Eventually, the belt found its way to Holloway after the Hawaiian knocked out Gaethje.

Like most people, Barboza was taken away by Holloway’s performance.

“Bro, like I said, I love him,” Barboza said. “I loved to watch the whole fight. He showed heart. He’s a great striker. He played everywhere. He’s definitely one of my favorite fighters ever to watch. I think that he’s one of the best ever, and it’s going to be a pleasure sharing the octagon with him.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie