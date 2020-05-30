UFC Vegas live blog: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns updates, results and highlights

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has something to prove in Saturday’s main event showdown at UFC Apex in Las Vegas vs. Gilbert Burns.

The 38-year-old part-time rapper hasn’t fought since getting manhandled by Kamaru Usman and losing the belt nearly 15 months ago at UFC 235. Woodley’s listless performance against Usman left fans disappointed and many questioned whether Father Time had caught up to “The Chosen One.”

Meanwhile, Burns is on a five-fight win streak including a first-round TKO of MMA legend Demian Maia in March at UFC Brasilia. “Durinho” earned his third Performance of the Night bonus with the knockout and his shot at the former champion. A win over Woodley would do wonders for Burns and have him near the top of a crowded welterweight division.

UFC Vegas main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Welterweight: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

Catchweight (150 lbs): Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle

Catchweight (157.5 lbs): Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers

UFC Vegas prelims results (LIVE now on ESPN/ESPN+)

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Gabriel Green

Jamahal Hill def. Klidson Abreu via TKO (punches) at 1:51 of R1

Brandon Royval def. Tim Elliott via submission (arm triangle) at 3:18 of R2

Casey Kenney def. Louis Smolka via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:03 of R1

Chris Gutierrez def. Vince Morales via TKO (kicks) at 4:27 of R2

