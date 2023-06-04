UFC Vegas 74: Jim Miller needs just 23 seconds to extend UFC all-time wins record to 25

The ageless Jim Miller is looking as dangerous as ever. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jim Miller stands alone in UFC history, and he got there violently.

The lightweight veteran dispatched Jesse Butler with a brutal KO in the first round of Saturday's UFC Vegas 74 to become the first mixed martial artist to reach 25 UFC wins in his career. He was already the all-time leader in wins with the promotion.

The 39-year-old got Butler toward the edge of the Octagon then unloaded a hard left to knock him out cold:

“I appreciate the heck out of Jesse, he came in here on just over two days’ notice,” Miller said in his postfight interview. “I had a great camp, feeling good. When I’m on, I am dangerous for anybody in the world.”

The win improves Miller's career record to 36-17. Miller also holds the record for most UFC fights with 41 as he's been a fixture for the promotion since 2008, when he first fought at UFC 89. He also fought at UFC 100 and UFC 200, both victories, and has made it his personal goal to fight at UFC 300, which should take place in April or May of 2024. Miller turns 40 in August.

“I put the goal out there to get to 300,” Miller said. “I want to end my career the way I started my career and that’s fighting as often as I can. At this point in my career, I just want to have good fights.”

The all-time UFC wins leaderboard now looks like this:

1. Jim Miller, 25

T2. Andre Arlovski, 23

T2. Donald Cerrone, 23

4. Demian Maia, 22

T5. Rafael Dos Anjos, 21

T5, Jon Jones, 21

T5. Charles Oliveira, 21

T5. Dustin Poirier, 21

Miller has now won four of his last five fights, the first time he's done so since 2011. He was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Hernandez in February.

Butler, now 12-5, had been making his UFC debut after stepping in to replace Jared Gordon on two days' notice. There have been easier UFC debuts.