UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso outstrikes Viviane Araujo, wins fourth straight fight

Alexa Grasso did enough to get the unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo on Saturday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Alexa Grasso repeatedly made the point prior to facing Viviane Araujo on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 62 at Apex in Las Vegas about how close she and Araujo were in just about every category.

It played out that way in the Octagon, but given that it played out primarily as a stand-up battle, the slight edge went to Grasso.

Grasso won a unanimous decision Saturday to keep her hopes of a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko, the flyweight division’s dominant champion, alive. Grasso, who was ranked fifth, one spot ahead of Araujo, won by scores of 49-46 twice and 50-45. Yahoo Sports had Grasso winning, 49-46.

It was a Grasso kind of night. A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Araujuo was largely content to stand at close distance and trade jabs with Grasso. And while Araujo’s striking is vastly improved, that’s largely going to be a losing battle against someone such as Grasso.

There was little doubt in Grasso’s mind that she’d won, even though there were no huge blows or dominant stretches.

“Of course I did enough to win tonight,” Grasso said. “I trained really hard for this. I knew she was going to try to take me to the ground, and I trained hard, like I said. I trained really, really hard for this.”

It paid off, as Araujo only had two takedowns — both in the second — and did little with them. So it came down to striking and Grasso edged Araujo in total number of significant strikes, 96-83, and had 19 leg kicks landed to seven for Araujo.

It was Grasso’s fourth consecutive win since moving from strawweight to flyweight and this one came against the best opponent she’s faced.

Much of Grasso’s camp was spent on negating Araujo’s edge on the ground and it paid off.

“If you get on the ground, you have to stand up as fast as you can so your opponent will be tired,” Grasso said.

Araujo never really got tired, and both women handled their first five-rounder with no issues, but never did she get much offense together, either.