UFC Vegas 5 results: Brunson TKOs Shahbazyan; Maia submits Calderwood

Derek Brunson punches Edmen Shahbazyan in their middleweight fight during UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on Aug. 1, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Vegas 5 live blog

UFC Vegas 5 main card full results

Middleweight: Derek Brunson def. Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO (punches) at 0:26 of R3

Flyweight: Jennifer Maia def. Joanne Calderwood via submission (armbar) at 4:29 of R1:

UPSET!



🇧🇷 Jennifer Maia shocks Calderwood w/ a RD 1 sub.



Main event is next ➡️ LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/1vObSH0Lhj — UFC (@ufc) August 2, 2020

Welterweight: Vicente Luque def. Randy Brown via KO (strikes) at 4:56 of R2:

By brilliantly lifting Brown's hands away from the mat, @VicenteLuqueMMA landed a legal knee that ended the fight 🧠 #UFCVegas5 pic.twitter.com/koTSnEERgC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 2, 2020

Lightweight: Bobby Green def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x 2)

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles

UFC Vegas 5 prelims full results

Catchweight (140.5 lb): Jonathan Martinez def. Frankie Saenz via TKO (knee and strikes) at 0:57 of R3:

The timing on this knee KO by @jonathanmyda was perfection 🎯 #UFCVegas5 pic.twitter.com/oj2jcMhyd1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 2, 2020

Featherweight: Nathan Maness def. Johnny Muñoz via unanimous (29-27 x 3)

Featherweight: Jamall Emmers def. Vincent Cachero via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Durden ends in unanimous draw (28-28 x 3)

