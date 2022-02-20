UFC Vegas 48: Jamahal Hill brutalizes Johnny Walker with vicious 1st-round knockout

Jamahal Hill made quick work of Johnny Walker on Saturday at UFC Vegas 48. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS — Jamahal Hill’s nickname is “Sweet Dreams,” but it was Johnny Walker who took a very violent nap on Saturday at UFC Vegas 48 inside the Apex.

Hill caught Walker with a crushing right hand to the temple that beat Walker’s jab to the mark. Walker did a dead fall backward, but Hill was so quick, he got to Walker before the referee. Hill landed another right to the chin before referee Jason Herzog dove in to stop it at 2:55 of the first.

It ranks among the greatest knockouts in UFC history and should vault Hill into the top 10 of the light heavyweight division.

“I just wanted to come out here and show myself again and show what I can do,” Hill said.

He’d done that repeatedly before and entered the fight ranked 12th in the division. But he opened some eyes along with every jaw on Saturday. It was a highlight-reel KO for the ages.

Hill’s right was quicker than Walker’s jab and it landed in the perfect spot. Hill has somewhat of a chip on his shoulder, believing he hasn’t gotten enough credit.

He’s going to get plenty of it after this finish.

“Stop doubting and start believing,” Hill said. “It’s real.”

Hill is now 10-1, including 5-1 in the UFC, along with a no-contest which was a win before it was overturned because he’d failed a drug test for marijuana. He attributed his win to patience and decision-making, but power was a big factor.

He said his skills are instinctive and said he often isn’t sure what he’s going to do.

He said he had hoped to fight Jiri Prochazka, but Prochazka is fighting Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight title.

He probably needs another fight or two before he’s at that level. Hill, though, proved against Walker that he’s one of the best prospects in the division and will be around the top for a long time.