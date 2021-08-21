UFC Vegas 34 Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

After a week off, the UFC returns to action with former UFC middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum taking on the division’s most underrated “Killa”, Jared Cannonier, in the main event for what should be a very solid and entertaining night of fights.

-160 Jared Cannonier (13-5) vs. +128 Kelvin Gastelum (17-7), Middleweight

I’d say the biggest reason why the #3 ranked UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier is a slight favorite over Kelvin Gastelum is that he gave UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya one of his toughest tests. I also think there's some recency bias in there! Though both fighters lost their last bout to former champion Robert Whittaker, Cannonier’s loss took place 10 months ago at UFC 254. What scares me away from picking Cannonier is his inactivity and unfamiliarity with UFC main events. Durability is another key fight-determining factor that favors Gastelum. Somehow, he’s avoided a knockout loss throughout his entire career – which is Cannonier’s most prevalent method of victory.

Selection: Kelvin Gastelum

-165 Mark Madsen (10-0) vs. +130 Clay Guida (36-20), Lightweight

In the night’s co-main event, the Olympian Mark Madsen received the perfect stepping stone in longtime UFC fighter Clay Guida, who’s been fighting professionally since 2003 with 30 fights inside the UFC’s octagon. Maybe Guida, the longtime UFC veteran since UFC 64, can pull something out of his bag of tricks, possibly in the chaos of a scramble or grappling transition. However, it’s highly unlikely that the Olympic Silver Medalist, Madsen, will allow much scrambling once he gets ahold of Guida. Expect a grind-it-out MMA grappling-style match with heavy fence fighting between two mentally tough warriors that will give Madsen the appropriate test in his rise up the steep ladder that is the UFC’s lightweight division.

Selection: Mark Madsen

-195 Chase Sherman (15-7) vs +155 Parker Porter (11-6), Heavyweight

It’s always fun when we get the big boys to step in there looking to throw bombs trying to end each other’s night quickly and violently. Look for Chase Sherman, who normally lives and dies by the fist, to stay violent but also to stay smart against Parker Porter. Sherman, who possesses valuable BKFC (bare-knuckle boxing) experience, will try to pick apart Porter from the outside and pounce on any potential fight-ending opportunity.

Selection: Chase Sherman

-150 Trevin Jones (13-6) vs. +120 Saidyokub Kakromonov (8-2), Bantamweight

I love Trevin Jones fighting Saidyokub Kakromonov slotted this high up the UFC Fight Night card because the UFC matchmakers expect 15 minutes (or less) of straight chaos! Kakromonov is a live dog here and is looking to make a statement.

Selection: Saidyokub Kakromonov

-112 Austin Hubbard (13-5) vs. -112 Vinc Pichel (13-2), Lightweight

The night’s only dead-even money line falls on two fighters that are trying to keep their UFC career alive. Vinc Pichel is on the back nine of his MMA career, while Austin Hubbard is on the front nine trying to get out of a sand trap. Luckily for us, both of these guys’ style of fighting will never get old. Look for a three-round scrap with the advantage of leaning towards the younger lion, Hubbard.

Selection: Austin Hubbard

-180 Alexandre Pantoja (23-5) vs. +142 Brandon Royval (12-5), Flyweight

Why the #3 and #6 ranked bantamweights in Pantoja and Royval are buried this far down the main card baffles me, but nonetheless we should be in for a good one. Both fighters have a multifaceted skill set and have faced really tough competition, but I give Pantoja the edge in this one. Look for Pantoja to control the narrative in the fight and coast to a victory.

Selection: Alexandre Pantoja