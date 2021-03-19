UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in results: Brunson vs. Holland set, but one fighter out on a stretcher

Derek Brunson UFC Vegas 22 weigh-ins

The UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in results are in and the card is set, but not without a particularly scary moment. Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland easily made weight for their main event, but undercard fighter Julija Stoliarenko fainted twice before being carted off on a stretcher.

Brunson weighed in at 186 pounds for the UFC Vegas 22 middleweight headliner, while Holland tipped the scale at just 183 pounds.

With Brunson sitting at no. 7 in the UFC middleweight rankings and Holland at no. 10, this is a bout that could have some serious implications for the middleweight title picture.

Julija Stoliarenko faints twice at UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in

Unfortunately, Julija Stoliarenko and Julia Avila will not fight as planned, after Stoliarenko was pulled from the card after medical issues related to her weight cut.

It was a scary moment when Stoliarenko stepped on the scale, began to sway, and then eventually stepped back and fell to the floor.

After a few moments to recover, Stoliarenko was allowed back on the scale, where she weighed 135.5 pounds before against fainting. Only this time, she appeared to briefly lose consciousness.

She was then removed from the room on a stretcher with her bout obviously canceled.

Jesse Strader fails to make weight for UFC Vegas 22 bout

The lone fighter to miss weight was Jesse Strader, who is slated to meet Montel Jackson in a bantamweight preliminary bout.

Jackson made weight at 136 pounds, but Strader missed the mark, weighing 137.5 pounds. Jackson agreed to keep the fight intact, but Strader will have to foreit 20-percent of his fight purse to Jackson.

UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 22 Main Card (10pm ET on ESPN+)

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (186) vs Kevin Holland (183)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie (155.5) vs Brad Riddell (155.5)

Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Buys (116) vs Montserrat Canejo (115)

Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez (135) vs Gustavo Lopez (136)

Welterweight Bout: Song Kenan (171) vs Max Griffin (170.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (264.5) vs Harry Hunsucker (249)

UFC Vegas 22 Prelims (7pm ET on ESPN+)

Women's Bantamweight Bout: Marion Reneau (136) vs Macy Chiasson (136)

Lightweight Bout: Leonardo Santos (155.5) vs Grant Dawson (156)

Middleweight Bout: Trevin Giles (185.5) vs Roman Dolidze (185)

Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson (136) vs Jesse Strader (137.5)*

Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva (126) vs JP Buys (126)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila (135.5) vs Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)**

