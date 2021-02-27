UFC Vegas 20 loses popular strawweight bout on day of the fight

Ken Pishna
·1 min read
Angela Hill
Angela Hill

UFC Vegas 20 is slated to take place on Saturday in Las Vegas. The heavyweight main event between top contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane is still set, but the UFC Vegas 20 fight card took a major hit on Saturday.

A highly anticipated strawweight battle between the popular Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder was nixed the morning of the event.

UFC officials announced that Hill vs. Yoder was removed from the fight card because of COVID-19 safety protocols. MMAFighting sources indicated that the cancellation was because someone in Yoder's camp tested positive for COVID-19. UFC officials had not yet confirmed the details of the cancellation.

The bout has already been rescheduled for the March 13 card featuring Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

The Hill vs. Yoder cancellation was the latest in a string of nixed bouts over the final three days leading up to the fights.

Officials released the following UFC Vegas 20 fight card update on Saturday while announcing the Hill vs. Yoder cancellation:

  • Due to COVID-19 protocols, the women’s strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder is being moved from this weekend’s card to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs. MUHAMMAD on March 13.

  • Ramazan Kuramagomedov has been removed from his upcoming bout after it was deemed he was medically unfit to fight. Subsequently, the fight against Alex Oliveira has been canceled.

  • Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the light heavyweight bout between William Knight and Alonzo Menifield is being rescheduled to UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 on March 27.

TRENDING > Dustin Poirier tells Joe Rogan it doesn’t make sense to fight Conor McGregor for UFC title

UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show: Rozenstruik vs. Gane

    Anton Khudobin made 43 saves for his second shutout of the season, leading the Dallas Stars to a 3-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night that ended their six-game winless streak. Defensemen John Klingberg, Esa Lindell and Joel Kiviranta scored for the Stars, who are 1-3-3 in their last seven. Khudobin has shut out Florida three times in nine career starts.