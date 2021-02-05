UFC Vegas 18: Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov face-off video

UFC Vegas 18 Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov face-off

Watch Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov square off for the final time before they step into the Octagon at UFC Vegas 18, where the two heavyweights will collide in search of a title shot.

Overeem and Volkov faced off shortly after Friday's UFC Vegas 18 official weigh-in in Las Vegas.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Paige VanZant scuffles with opponent at her first Bare Knuckle Fighting weigh-in