UFC Vegas 17 fight card down to 12 bouts following latest COVID-19 cancellations

UFC Vegas 17 Thompson vs Neal covid cancellations

UFC Vegas 17, which once ballooned to as many as 16 bouts, has been whittled down to 12 bouts following the latest round of COVID-19 cancellations.

A welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal headlines the UFC Vegas 17 fight card after the original main event between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev was ruled out because of COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

While Thompson vs. Neal remains intact, several bouts were nixed or restructured this week as fight time draws near.

Due to positive COVID-19 tests, note the following updates to the UFC Vegas 17 fight card, per UFC officials:

Rick Glenn has been removed from his lightweight bout with Carlton Minus. Stepping in for Glenn is Christos Giagos, who makes his first Octagon appearance of 2020. This bout will be at a catchweight of 160 pounds.

The welterweight bout between Belal Muhammad and Dhiego Lima has been canceled from the card and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The bantamweight bout between Aiemann Zahabi and Drako Rodriguez has been canceled from the card.

UFC middleweight Karl Roberson withdrew from his match-up against Dalcha Lungiambula, who still weighed in, and the bout has been canceled.

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal takes place on Saturday, Dec. 19, from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The prelims take place, also on ESPN+, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

