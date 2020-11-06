UFC Vegas 13 weigh-in face-offs: Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira got the green light Friday as the fighters made weight at the Apex in Las Vegas. Shortly after stepping off the scales, the UFC Vegas 13 athletes squared off for their final face-offs ahead of Saturday's bouts.

A light heavyweight main event between top contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira could determine the next challenger at 205 pounds.

Current champion Jan Blachowicz is expected to defend against middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya in early 2021. The Santos vs. Teixeira winner could get the next crack at whomever holds the belt after that bout.

UFC Vegas 13 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 40) is the promotion's second event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas following its second stint on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira start times

UFC Vegas 13 prelims start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 13 main card start at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 13 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

(205.5) Andrei Arlovski (244.5) vs. Tanner Boser (232.5)

(232.5) Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Brendan Allen (185)

(185) Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Khalid Taha (135.5)

(135.5) Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Xiaonan Yan (115.5)

UFC Vegas 13 Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Bevon Lewis (185)

(185) Giga Chikadze (145) vs. Jamey Simmons (146)

(146) Alexander Romanov (260) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (258)

(258) Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

(145.5) Max Griffin (170) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170)

(170) Gustavo Lopez (135.75) vs. Anthony Birchak (136)

