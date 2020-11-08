UFC Vegas 13 results: Glover Teixeira finishes Thiago Santos, calls for title shot

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the UFC Apex for its second event since returning to Las Vegas from its second stint on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Vegas 13 featured a strong fight card with numerous finishes, featuring a light heavyweight contender showdown between No. 1 ranked Thiago Santos and No. 3 ranked Glover Teixeira.

Glover Teixeira survives multiple scares to tap Thiago Santos

Santos entered the fight coming off of a split-decision loss to then-champion Jon Jones in his most recent fight, which was in July of 2019. Teixeira carried a four-fight winning streak into the Octagon on Saturday night, having defeated Anthony Smith in May.

Santos landed some heavy punches early that rocked Teixeira in the first round, but he responded by shooting for the takedown. Santos kept landing blows, but Teixeira drug him to the canvas. Santos returned to his feet, but Teixeira maintained a body lock, tossed Santos back to the floor, and went to work from half guard with ground and pound.

Santos eventually gained full guard, but Teixeira remained heavy on him, grounding and pounding, as Santos was forced to work off his back until the end of the round.

In round two, Teixeira immediately went back to what worked in the first frame, putting Santos on his back. Quickly gaining a high position in the half guard, Teixeira dropped heavy punches and elbows on Santos, who was doing everything he could to keep Teixeira out of side control or full mount.

Teixeira landed a couple brutal elbows and briefly moved to full mount. Santos regained half guard, but Teixeira kept bombarding him with hammerfists and elbows en route to moving to side control. Teixeira moved to Santos’s back and sank a deep rear-naked choke, but the clock ran out before he could force the tap or put Santos to sleep.

Teixeira went back to the well as round three started, moving in for the takedown, but Santos caught him with a left hook that sent him reeling. Santos dropped on top of Teixeira, working from side control, delivering heavy punches and elbows to his head.

Teixeira escaped to his feet, body locked Santos and tossed him back to the mat. Not wanting to give Santos another opportunity to hurt him, he took his fellow Brazilian’s back and sunk in the fight-ending rear-naked choke that time ran out on in the second frame. This time, Santos had no choice but to tap.

UFC president Dana White recently said that middleweight champion Israel Adesanya would get the first crack at newly minted light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz. With Teixeira's impressive victory and fifth consecutive win at 41 years of age, he makes a strong argument to jump ahead of Adesanya.

"Dana White, come on man, gonna make me wait man? I beat all these young guys, it's not easy. Come on, give me that title shot man."

Glover Teixeira ground and pounds Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13

Andrei Arlovski takes lackluster nod over Tanner Boser

Though we’ve come to expect heavyweights to deliver the big knockout blow, there was none to be had in the UFC Vegas 13 heavyweight co-main event between Andre Arlovski and Tanner Boser.

Each man was looking for the knockout, but that only served to keep them from delivering. Round after round, they danced around the Octagon, each looking to counter the other. Boser was the busier fighter, occasionally throwing an exploratory punch or kick, but neither man committed to a meaningful attack.

