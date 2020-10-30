UFC Vegas 12: Anderson Silva-Uriah Hall preview, pick

LAS VEGAS — The storybook finish for Anderson Silva would be to catch Uriah Hall with some type of counter shot, drop him and finish him in a blaze of punches.

Silva, the former middleweight champion and the man who for many years was regarded as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in mixed martial arts history, said Saturday’s bout at Apex against Hall will probably be his last in the UFC and it could be his last, period.

He’s a sentimental favorite, but he has won just once in the last eight years, and it was a disputed victory at that. His decision over Derek Brunson on Feb. 11, 2017, at UFC 208 was his only win since defeating Stephan Bonnar at UFC 153 on Oct. 13, 2012. That was his 16th consecutive win.

Since defeating Bonnar, Silva is 1-6 with a no contest and has been stopped twice by Chris Weidman and again by Jared Cannonier.

He gave current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya a good fight, but Adesanya won a unanimous decision. Adesanya said he was going for the finish but that Silva’s “tricks” prevented him from getting it.

(L-R) Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on Oct. 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) More

Kevin’s picks: Hall is -223 at BetMGM New Jersey, while Silva is +180. I’m going to lay the money and play Hall to win. I’ll also play over 1.5 rounds, which is -358. Under 1.5 rounds is at +280.

I also like Hall at +165 to win by KO/TKO, DQ or submission. Given I think Hall finishes him late, I’m going to take a flyer on the fight ending in the fourth round at +1100.

Other fight picks on the card: Bobby Green -313 to win over Thiago Moises. Kevin Holland at -625 to win over Charlie Ontiveros.

Best bets: Bryce Mitchell at +200 to win by KO/TKO/DQ or submission over Andre Fili, and Mitchell at +225 to win by submission.

