UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in face-offs video: Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley square off with intense staredown

MMAWeekly.com Staff
UFC Vegas 11 staredown - Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley

Watch as the UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley fighters squared off following Friday's official weigh-in at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 11 main event features a heated grudge match between former teammates Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley espouses Black Lives Matter; Colby Covington calls him racist

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 11 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Welterweight: Colby Covington (171) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)
  • Welterweight: Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)
  • Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)
  • Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205.5)
  • Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Randa Markos (115.5)
  • Middleweight: Kevin Holland (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

UFC Vegas 11 Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic (144.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)
  • Women’s Flyweight: Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)
  • Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. David Dvořák (125.5)
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark (135) vs. Sarah Alpar (135.5)
  • Bantamweight: Journey Newson (135) vs. Randy Costa (135)
  • Bantamweight: Andre Ewell (134.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (135.5)
  • Featherweight: Darrick Minner (146) vs. T.J. Laramie (145)
  • Bantamweight: Tyson Nam (136) vs. Jerome Rivera (135)

Tyron Woodley refuses to wear mask, as he and Colby Covington make weight for UFC Vegas 11

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)