UFC upset winner Westin Wilson has an ‘FTO’ and a middle finger for the doubters

LAS VEGAS – Westin Wilson beat Jeka Saragih with a first-round submission Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 58 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Wilson, whose first UFC win was just the 12th triangle-armbar in company history and maintained his 100 percent finish rate.

Result: Westin Wilson def. Jeka Saragih via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:49

Updated records: Wilson (17-9 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Saragih (14-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Key stats: Wilson has not been out of the first round since 2019 with 14 straight bouts ending in the opening frame.

Wilson on the fight’s key moment

“I knew it when I knew the arm-in guillotine, it wasn’t tight. There was nothing there. But I knew that he was scrambling and he actually almost gave me mount. … I was like, ‘OK, he’s really trying to get his head free. He’s giving me white belt moves right now.’ When he did, he left his arm and I had that overhook and I worked that quite a bit. I get a lot of guys in the gym and other gyms I train at when I travel, so I knew I had the arm. How many submission attempts did I get in that 30 seconds? That’s got to be a record, right? Four submission attempts in less than a minute? Yeah, so I knew I had it.”

Wilson on pulling off the card’s biggest upset

“FTO, baby, FTO: Forget The Odds. All you degenerate gamblers, I’m hoping I made you guys some money. … A lot of the media, you guys think I’m like the worst-signed UFC prospect. I got so much crap from you guys for the last year about how I’m like the worst guy in the featherweight division, so it’s kind of great: middle finger to you guys. And all you oddsmakers giving me +800, +900, +450, I’m glad you guys lost all your money tonight on me. Next time, give me a little bit more respect.”

Wilson on what he wants next

“If there is a Salt Lake City card, I want it, guys. I really want the Salt Lake City card, if there is one. I don’t care. Give me a grappler. I’ve been fighting these freaking jacked-up strikers. Give me a grappler. Let me show off my grappling. Hell, I don’t care. Give me anybody. Let me be the A side for once, though. I’ve been the B side every fight.”

