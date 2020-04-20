UFC two-weight champion Amanda Nunes rules out May 9 fight

Amanda Nunes says she will not fight on May 9 regardless of whether UFC president Dana White can pull off an ambitious plan to put on an exciting card.

Two-weight champion Nunes reportedly had a verbal agreement to defend the women's featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer as part of a co-main event.

Events in UFC have been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic but White has spoken of his desire to have things up and running again on May 9, with a location not yet confirmed.

But Nunes says she will not be a part of it because she wants a full camp to prepare.

"Actually, I'm not fighting May 9," Nunes told CBS Sports.

"I'm going to fight, [but] I don't know [when] yet. I don't think this is the right time for me right now to fight.

"Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let's see what is going to happen. But I'm not fighting [May 9]."

On the prospect of facing Spencer, whose only career defeat came to Cris Cyborg, Nunes added: "I like this match-up a lot.

"I like to fight girls like her - tough, want to fight all the time, she's not a running fighter. She's really going to bring that and I love it. That brings out the best in me."