UFC’s Tim Means doesn’t expect to fight for long: ‘I turned 40, I know my time is coming’

LAS VEGAS – Tim Means is well aware of where he stands today in the MMA landscape.

The UFC welterweight is 50 professional fights into his MMA career, which span over two decades, and just turned 40 years old two months ago. Yet, here he is, days away from serving as the opener of the UFC on ESPN 55 main card this Saturday at the UFC Apex (ESPN, ESPN+).

Despite feeling good, Means (33-15-1 MMA, 15-12 UFC) knows there’s not much left for him in the sport.

“I turned 40, I know my time is coming,” Means said at the UFC on ESPN 55 post-fight press conference. “It’s not today or Saturday. I passed all the medical stuff, got my training camp in, and I’m here to pick a fight and get violent.”

Means is still passionate about fighting, something that can dwindle with age for veteran fighters. This lets him know he still has a place in MMA for the time being, and is excited to step in the cage once again.

“It has to be, right?” Means said when asked about his love for the sport. “You see your opponent walking around at times, and you have to have some kind of craziness to get punched in the face. There’s nothing better than to get to beat up a co-worker and go about your day, you know what I mean. Both sign something and just move on.

“I think the world has gotten too p*ssyfied. You can’t say some things and, ‘O my gosh, don’t hurt each other’s feelings,’ but at the end of the day, we’re going to shake hands and beat the sh*t out of each other.”

Means takes on 30-year-old Uros Medic (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) this Saturday. It’s a fun matchup at 170 pounds, and one that Means is looking forward to.

“He’s like 9-2 – I think what’s important is how many fights he has at this level with such few fights,” Means said. “I think he’s a dangerous guy, and he’s going to meet me in the middle, and we’re going to figure this out. I think he’s left-handed, he’s very aggressive, and I don’t think either one of us likes to back up and this makes for a very, very fun fight.”

