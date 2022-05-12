Rapper Omeretta The Great and the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream collab for an amazing hype video

Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks want to build off the momentum from a thrilling comeback. The Golden State Warriors seek to put an embarrassing loss behind them as both teams attempt to end their second-round series. The defending NBA champion Bucks rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win 110-107 in Boston on Wednesday night while the Warriors squandered an opportunity to close out their series by losing 134-95 at Memphis.