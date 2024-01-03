UFC star Khamzat Chimaev posts concerning images of health in later deleted post

Khamzat Chimaev appears to be seriously struggling after his most recent win at UFC 294.

The undefeated star is coming off a close win over Kamaru Usman this past October in his return to middleweight. Chimaev was dubbed as a No. 1 contender, but Dricus Du Plessis got the next title shot vs. middleweight champion Sean Strickland at UFC 297 on Jan. 20.

If there was any confusion as to why that happened, ponder no more. Chimaev (13-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) injured his hand in the Usman fight, but recent photos he posted (h/t MMA Mania) – which he later deleted – reveal he’s been dealing with a lot more than just that.

Khamzat Chimaev posted and then deleted a picture of himself saying he was very sick pic.twitter.com/RDQnhmnOce — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 3, 2024

Chimaev later posted a more encouraging photo and video on Twitter, in which he remains optimistic of his goal of becoming UFC champion.

“I’m coming back soon for my belt,” Chimaev said in the video.

This isn’t the first time Chimaev has endured serious health issues. Chimaev contracted COVID-19 in late 2020 and suffered lingering effects of the virus that resulted in his hospitalization.

The struggle to recover and the impact on his lungs even had Chimaev contemplating retirement after he was forced to withdraw from a second booking with current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in March 2021. After a highly active start to his UFC career, Chimaev was forced out of action for more than a year.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie