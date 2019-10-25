UFC Singapore weigh-in results: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren showdown set

UFC Singapre Demian Maia vs Ben Askren weigh-in

UFC on ESPN+ 20 got the green light following the weigh-ins in Singapore.

Former middleweight and welterweight title challenger Demian Maia was on point, weighing 170.5 pounds for his main event bout with former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren. Askren stepped on the scale at 171 pounds, the upper limit for a welterweight non-title fight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Maia is trying to work his way back into title contention after a series of losses to Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and current champion Kamaru Usman.

Askren, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from the first defeat of his professional career. He had hoped to fast-track his way to a UFC championship bout, but was derailed by a five-second knockout courtesy of Jorge Masvidal.

UFC on ESPN+ 20 has some solid match-ups, but is lacking in star power, as Michael Johnson squares off with Stevie Ray in the lightweight co-main event. Both men easily made weight, as did the remainder of the fight card.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz claims he’s dropping out of UFC 244 due to potential doping violation

UFC on ESPN+ 20: Maia vs. Askren weigh-in results

Main Card (8 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Ben Askren (171)



Michael Johnson (156) vs. Stevie Ray (156)

Frank Camacho (155.5) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)

Cyril Gane (239) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (250)



Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Laureano Staropolhi (171)

Prelims (5:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Randa Markos (115) vs. Ashley Yoder (115)

Alex White (155) vs. Rafael Fiziev (155)

Enrique Barzola (146) vs.Movsar Evloev (146)

Maurice Greene (250) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (253)



Loma Lookboonmee (114) vs. Alexandra Albu (116)

Raphael Pessoa Nunes (264) vs. Jeff Hughes (254)

Story continues

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 20: Maia vs. Askren live results on Saturday from Singapore. Note: due to the time zone difference with the event being in Singapore, the live results begin early Saturday morning, beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT.