UFC shifts Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos into main event

nolan king
Initially scheduled for a three-round bout, Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos will now be a five-round main event.

A strawweight contender bout, Jandiroba (14-3-1 MMA, 8-3 UFC) vs. Lemos (20-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) is expected to headline the UFC Fight Night event July 20 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed them to MMA Junkie after a graphic of the fight’s new designation displayed late in the UFC on ABC 6 broadcast Saturday.

Jandiroba has won consecutive fights against Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, and Loopy Godinez. She’s 6-2 in her most recent eight with her only losses against Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Lemos looks to continue building momentum gained with a victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298 in February. That unanimous decision performance bounced her back into the win column after a failed title bid against Zhang Weili at UFC 292 in August.

With the addition, the July 20 lineup includes:

  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos

  • Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick

  • Bill Algeo vs. Doo Ho Choi

  • Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park

  • Trey Ogden vs. Loik Radzhabov

  • Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

  • Cody Gibson vs. Brian Kelleher

  • Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova

  • Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

  • Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva

  • Thomas Petersen vs. Mohammed Usman

