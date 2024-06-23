UFC shifts Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos into main event

Initially scheduled for a three-round bout, Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos will now be a five-round main event.

A strawweight contender bout, Jandiroba (14-3-1 MMA, 8-3 UFC) vs. Lemos (20-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) is expected to headline the UFC Fight Night event July 20 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed them to MMA Junkie after a graphic of the fight’s new designation displayed late in the UFC on ABC 6 broadcast Saturday.

Jandiroba has won consecutive fights against Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, and Loopy Godinez. She’s 6-2 in her most recent eight with her only losses against Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Lemos looks to continue building momentum gained with a victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298 in February. That unanimous decision performance bounced her back into the win column after a failed title bid against Zhang Weili at UFC 292 in August.

With the addition, the July 20 lineup includes:

Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick

Bill Algeo vs. Doo Ho Choi

Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park

Trey Ogden vs. Loik Radzhabov

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

Cody Gibson vs. Brian Kelleher

Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova

Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva

Thomas Petersen vs. Mohammed Usman

