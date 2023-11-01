UFC Shanghai officially announced for December

The UFC is officially headed back to China.

After months of reports the promotion would return make a Dec. 9 return to Shanghai, the promotion announced the event on social media for the first time Tuesday. The event will take place at Shanghai Indoor Stadium.

Although fights have been reported in recent weeks, no official fight announcements accompanied the promotion’s reveal. No finalized main event has been reported at time of publication.

The event marks the second time the promotion has held a UFC event in Shanghai with the first being UFC Fight Night 122 in November 2015. That event was headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Michael Bisping. The promotion also held four Road to UFC cards there in May 2023.

China, we're officially on the way! 🇨🇳 See you at #UFCShanghai on December 9th! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/8iHufsrtEi — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2023

While no main event has been announced at this time, MMA Junkie has learned an initial option was Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan. That fight fell through and the promotion explored other options for Yadong, but it’s not clear where things currently stand.

The current UFC Shanghai lineup includes:

Andre Muniz vs. Jun Yong Park

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Carlos Hernandez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Brendson Ribeiro vs. Mingyang Zhang

Allan Nascimento vs. Su Mudaerji

Hyun Sung Park vs. Shannon Ross

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie