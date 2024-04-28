UFC selects Beneil Dariush for 2024 Forrest Griffin Community Award

Beneil Dariush has been named the 2024 Forrest Griffin Community Award recipient.

The UFC lightweight is being recognized by the promotion for his charity work assisting the less fortunate. The news was announced Saturday night during the UFC on ESPN 55 broadcast. Dariush (22-6-1 MMA, 16-6-1 UFC) will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

“Beneil does an incredible job giving back to his community,” said UFC CEO Dana White in a press release. “Beneil sets a perfect example of how athletes should use their platforms to raise awareness for the charitable causes they care about the most while helping those who are less fortunate. It’s an honor to present him with this award.”

The award, which was created in 2020 and named after former UFC light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin, annually recognizes a UFC athlete for his or her exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community.

Dariush will be honored with this award during the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which is set to take place June 27 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In 2018, Dariush began partnering with the Shlama Foundation to raise funds and awareness while training for upcoming events. As a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai, he conducted meet-and-greets and training sessions, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the organization.

Dariush used his first $50,000 fight bonus to fund two orphanages in Haiti in partnership with Promise Child Ministries. Cap-Haitian Children’s Home has two locations, each housing more than 20 students and a full-time staff of teachers, administrative employees, and custodians.

Dariush also gives back to the local community in California by teaching youth jiu-jitsu and self-defense classes at Kings MMA in Huntington Beach five days per week.

