UFC’s Sedriques Dumas arrested, charged with battery after domestic incident in Florida

UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas was arrested early Tuesday morning after a woman called the police on him, leading to a confrontation with officers in Escambia County (Fla.).

Dumas, 28, was charged with felony battery, according to Escambia County jail records. As of Tuesday afternoon, he is being held without bond and is scheduled for a March 5 court date.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Dumas live-streamed his confrontation with two Escambia County Sheriff’s officers on Facebook, which showed Dumas agitated as he was questioned by them. Officers said they were responding to a call about Dumas causing a “disturbance,” but in the video Dumas claimed he was walking down the street to “blow off some steam.”

Dumas denied any wrongdoing and said he and the woman, who claimed Dumas was her boyfriend, were not together anymore.

Dumas has a long history of legal trouble in Escambia County as online records show he’s been arrested there 12 times since 2014.

Dumas (9-1) is 2-1 in the UFC after securing a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. He most recently won a unanimous decision against Abu Azaitar at UFC 294 in October.

