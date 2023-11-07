UFC: Sean Strickland v Dricus du Plessis among three title bouts announced for 2024

Du Plessis has won all six of his fights in the UFC since joining in 2020

UFC president Dana White has announced three UFC title bouts for 2024, including a middleweight clash between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

American Strickland, 32, who shocked Israel Adesanya in September, makes the first defence of his belt against South Africa's Du Plessis, 29, at UFC 297 on 20 January in Toronto, Canada.

Alexander Volkanovski puts his featherweight title on the line against Ilia Topuria in February, and Sean O'Malley defends his bantamweight belt against Marlon Vera in March.

The featherweight and bantamweight fights are yet to have timings and locations confirmed by the UFC.

Australia's Volkanovski, 35, who stepped in on short notice last month in the defeat by Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, returns to featherweight to make the sixth defence of his belt against 26-year-old Georgian Topuria.

American O'Malley, 29, defends the title he won off Aljamain Sterling in August for the first time against former foe Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

Brazil's Vera, 30, dealt O'Malley the only defeat of his 11-fight UFC career in 2020 with a first-round stoppage.