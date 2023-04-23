UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including UFC 288

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night 225: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano

Saturday, April 29, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano

Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta

Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Women's bantamweight: Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Women's bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) (-120) vs. Henry Cejudo (+100)

Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev

Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)

Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

UFC Fight Night 226: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Sivla de Andrade

Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Women's bantamweight: Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Julianna Peña

Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush

UFC 290: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, July 6, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja

UFC 294: TBD

Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD