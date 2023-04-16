UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Sterling-Cejudo
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC Fight Night 224: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
Saturday, April 22, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich (+145) vs. Curtis Blaydes (-175)
Bantamweight: Yadong Song (+115) vs. Ricky Simon (-140)
Middleweight: Brad Tavares (-165) vs. Bruno Silva (+135)
Lightweight: Bobby Green (-275) vs. Jared Gordon (+225)
Women's flyweight: Iasmin Lucindo (-300) vs. Brogan Walker (+230)
Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells (-140) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (+115)
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Lightweight: Ricky Glenn (-210) vs. Christos Giagos (+170)
Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson
Women's featherweight: Karol Rosa (-115) vs. Norma Dumont (-105)
Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman (-110) vs. Junior Tafa (-110)
Featherweight: Francis Marshall (-200) vs. William Gomis (+160)
Women's flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira (+135) vs. Karine Silva (-165)
Bantamweight: Brady Hiestand (+135) vs. Batgerel Danaa (-160)
UFC Fight Night 225: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano
Saturday, April 29, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano
Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta
Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
Women's bantamweight: Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson
Women's bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey
Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) (-120) vs. Henry Cejudo (+100)
Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush
Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan
Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce
Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)
Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Flyweight: Nate Maness vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
UFC Fight Night 226: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (Network TBD)
Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Sivla de Andrade
Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Alex Morono
Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green
Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Court McGee
Women's bantamweight: Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa
Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm
Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria
Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3
Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Julianna Peña
UFC 290: TBD
Saturday, July 6, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Fight card - TBD
UFC 294: TBD
Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Fight card - TBD