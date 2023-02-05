UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

Yahoo Sports Staff
Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 280 - Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - October 23, 2022 Islam Makhachev celebrates winning his fight against Charles Oliveira REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Islam Makhachev faces Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284. (REUTERS/Christopher Pike)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (C) (-400) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (C) (+300)

  • Featherweight*: Yair Rodriguez (-165) vs. Josh Emmett (+140)

  • Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (-300) vs. Randy Brown (+250)

  • Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (-145) vs. Parker Porter (+120)

  • Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute (-225) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+185)

*-Interim championship fight

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (-275) vs. Zhang Mingyang (+210)

  • Featherweight: Josh Culibao (-115) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (-105)

  • Flyweight: Shannon Ross (+225) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (-275)

  • Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (-250) vs. Francisco Prado (+200)

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)

  • Featherweight: Jack Jenkins (-350) vs. Don Shainis (+260)

  • Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee (-275) vs. Elise Reed (+225)

  • Featherweight: Shane Young (-120) vs. Blake Bilder (+100)

  • Lightweight: Zubaira Tukhugov (-500) vs. Elves Brenner (+375)

UFC Fight Night 219: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Saturday, February 18, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

  • Women's flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

  • Women's bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

  • Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Carlston Harris

  • Light heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins

UFC Fight Night 220: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

  • Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida

  • Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Don'Tale Mayes

  • Women's flyweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

  • Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Yohan Lainesse

  • Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Women's flyweight: Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

  • Lightweight: Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev

UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Heavyweight: Jon Jones (-140) vs. Cyril Gane (+115)

  • Women's flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (-650) vs. Alexa Grasso (+425)

  • Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

  • Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Shavat Rakhmonov

  • Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

  • Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

  • Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan

  • Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce

  • Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

  • Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

  • Women's strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

  • Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

  • Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

UFC Fight Night 221: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Welterweight: Leon Edwards (+210) vs. Kamaru Usman (-275)

  • Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

  • Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez

  • Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidzek

  • Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhan

  • Lightweight: Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

  • Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

  • Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy

  • Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

  • Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

  • Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

  • Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

  • Women's flyweight: Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo

UFC Fight Night 222: TBD

Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio

UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Location TBD

Fight card - Time TBD (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Middleweight: Alex Pereira (C) vs. Israel Adesanya

  • Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

  • Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

  • Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

  • Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

  • Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

